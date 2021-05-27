Last updated on .From the section National League

Seven of 23 National League clubs wanted to end the season early when they voted on the issue in February

National League clubs have rejected a proposed vote of no confidence against the board and chairman Brian Barwick.

An extraordinary general meeting was held on Wednesday, May 26 at the request of 14 member clubs, but only seven of 31 clubs backed the motion, with two abstaining.

Barwick will stand down as chairman at the end of the current season.

Some clubs were unhappy with the way the league handled funding issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National League North and National League South seasons have been declared null and void, while Dover Athletic have stopped playing matches.

A statement on the National League website external-link said: "Whilst the result is convincing, the National League board acknowledges the importance of working collectively with member clubs to navigate effectively out of the pandemic.

"We look forward to the conclusion of 2020-21 season and working with member clubs as we prepare for a successful 2021-22 campaign."