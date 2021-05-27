Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Wilshere was in his second spell at Bournemouth, having been on loan from boyhood club Arsenal in the 2016-17 season

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been released by Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old joined the Cherries in January on a deal that ran until the end of the season, and played 17 times.

Wilshere, who won 34 England caps, had been a free agent after leaving West Ham last October despite having nine months left on his contract there.

Bournemouth are continuing talks with out-of-contract pair Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith, who have yet to agree new deals at Vitality Stadium.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last year, Bournemouth missed out on promotion straight back to the top flight after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Brentford last week.