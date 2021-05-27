Last updated on .From the section Wealdstone

Wealdstone were promoted to the National League for first time last summer after winning National League South in 2020 on average points per game

National League side Wealdstone say seven players have been sent racially abusive messages.

The incidents come after the club began an investigation into allegations surrounding striker Ryan Gondoh.

Reports claim the 23-year-old threw water on a homeless woman in London after an accusation that he was racially abused.

The club says staff members have also been sent racist and abusive messages since reports on Gondoh came to light.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy toward racism and as a club will not stand for any form of abuse directed at our members of staff," a statement from the club said.

"We are sickened by these messages and have forwarded them onto the police to investigate."