Mauricio Pochettino and Neymar hold up the French Cup
Pochettino (right, with Neymar) lifted the French Cup with Paris-St Germain in May

Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a return to the club.

The 49-year-old Argentine, who was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge, took over at Paris St-Germain in January.

PSG failed to win the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho, Pochettino's replacement, last month.

Academy coach Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge until the end of the season. Under him, Spurs lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and finished seventh in the Premier League season.

BBC Sport understands there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who have held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.

PSG won the French Cup in May but missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille.

PSG club released an interview with Pochettino,external-link who has one year left on his deal with them, on Thursday in which he talked about having "laid a good foundation".

He said: "I'm happy with the way the players adapted to the changes. There are a lot of things that couldn't be changed or couldn't be developed because of lack of time.

"But I think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future."

Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, when they lost to Liverpool.

They also lost the 2015 League Cup final to Chelsea and were runners-up to Chelsea in the Premier League in 2016-17.

After a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign, he was sacked with Tottenham 14th in the table. They had been knocked out of the League Cup by Colchester United and beaten 7-2 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Tottenham played their home games at Wembley for 18 months during Pochettino's reign while their new ground was being built.

Chairman Daniel Levy recently said Tottenham "lost sight of some key priorities" during its construction and the Covid-19 pandemic.

There remains speculation over the future of England captain and striker Harry Kane, who says he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Levy.

In April 2020, Pochettino told BT Sport: "It was an amazing journey that finished the way no-one wanted it to finish.

"But deep in my heart I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn't finish.

"We were so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League.

"Deep inside I want to go back because the fans are so special. Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham."

Analysis - could a return happen?

After the chaos since his exit, many Tottenham fans would welcome the return of Pochettino with open arms.

But it may be wise for those supporters not to celebrate too soon.

Firstly, PSG's stance of planning ahead with the man they only appointed in January doesn't inspire much confidence.

Would Pochettino be publicly prepared to say he wanted out of the French capital, if, indeed, that is his wish?

The problem for Tottenham is that after so much negativity around the ownership, an inability to secure Pochettino for a second time will look like failure and increase the pressure still further.

With the Kane situation unresolved, Levy needs to bring some kind of stability to the situation, whether that includes his popular former manager or not.

Comments

Join the conversation

681 comments

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 12:41

    Ignoring my allegiance to Arsenal and looking at this from a football fan’s perspective, I could never understand why Spurs sacked Pochettino in the first place.
    They had made great progress under him, but needed to back him further in the transfer market if they were to make that final push for honours.
    They went backwards under Mourinho and it’ll take time to reverse that trend, even with Poch.

    • Reply posted by Uberti, today at 12:47

      Uberti replied:
      Well said mate, I personally would welcome him back with open arms but...we have to remember that the CL final season in the PL was not good, it papered over the cracks & it carried on the next season. Levy should have backed him then not sacked him......would trust Poch to rebuild though!

  • Comment posted by I Despair, today at 12:33

    Absolutely hilarious 🤣

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 12:36

      SonOfABilic replied:
      Joke of a club and owner

  • Comment posted by pinxtonpaws, today at 12:42

    They just want to know where he left the spare key for the trophy cabinet before they sell it on ebay.

    • Reply posted by Davemezzblueparkend, today at 12:59

      Davemezzblueparkend replied:
      Meowww 🐱🤣

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 12:41

    "Hey Mauricio, fancy leaving any chance you have of winning silverware to come back here and have no chance of winning any silverware?"

    • Reply posted by In3v1tab73, today at 12:48

      In3v1tab73 replied:
      Her poch - mind when you bottled the league in 2016, Champions League in 2019 - how about another go?

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 12:34

    Contact, but will he want to go back? Give up champions league football for a 3rd tier European competition, massive drop in wages and a side that aren’t pushing for trophies can’t be an attractive proposition. They do have a nice stadium though 🙄

    • Reply posted by duffspur, today at 12:42

      duffspur replied:
      He’s already indicated he is willing to come back, it’s the only reason they are still talking.

  • Comment posted by silva_21, today at 12:41

    Spurs might need Poch but surely he doesn't need them. Let's face it going back with an ex seldom works out well.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:14

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Absolutely correct. 2nd time around is rarely ever successful.

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 12:57

    The usual merry-go-round of managers begins. Poch to Tottenham, Chris Wilder to PSG, Conte to Sheffield Utd, Howe to Madrid, Allardyce to Inter, Zidane to West Brom. So predictable.

    • Reply posted by Pantaloons, today at 12:59

      Pantaloons replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 12:41

    He should tell Levy to stick his job offer where the sun doesn't shine, why sack him in the first place if you want him back so soon after.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 13:08

      Its only a game replied:
      Perhaps it’s called admitting he was wrong to let him go . A bitter pill to swallow . Could poch return make Kane stay ?

  • Comment posted by pclements, today at 12:48

    I wonder if Harry Kane has said the only way he stays is if you get Pochetino back?

    • Reply posted by Nigel Coyne , today at 12:50

      Nigel Coyne replied:
      Possibly

  • Comment posted by Il Cattivo, today at 12:35

    There are times when I wonder if Levy is smart or not

    • Reply posted by Vitasson, today at 12:47

      Vitasson replied:
      And how many times does your wonder come up with 'smart' #notrophies

  • Comment posted by TheFoe, today at 12:41

    We could have Pep Guardiola and he wouldn't be able to win a trophy with the mess of a squad we have at the moment. Problem wasn't with Pochettino or Mourinho, but with the lack of quality players especially in defence.

    • Reply posted by In3v1tab73, today at 12:47

      In3v1tab73 replied:
      At least you have a nice stadium - all £750m

  • Comment posted by STILL ON OUR PERCH, today at 12:43

    Spurs are turning into the comedy club 😆

    • Reply posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 13:00

      Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band replied:
      Bit like Liverpool FC, you mean?

  • Comment posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 12:41

    We're just double checking this story.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:48

      SD replied:
  • Comment posted by rtz62, today at 12:39

    As a neutral I have to ask, why would you want to work for either Levy, or Abramovich who have persistent history of firing managers at the drop of a hat? For the money yes but for self respect I’d steer well clear. Spurs are like Utd, a good few players short of being a really good team (despite Utd finishing 2nd). Stay at PSG, Poch.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 12:43

      bushwacker replied:
      Abramovich is successful. X

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 12:34

    As a Spurs fan was hoping he could have spent longer elsewhere before returning but considering he should never have been sacked in the first place, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms.......I just hope this time he gets that backing he should have got first time around.

    • Reply posted by Yikes, today at 12:36

      Yikes replied:
      Do you think if they had him back, Kane might stay for another season as they got closer to winning stuff with Pochettino?

  • Comment posted by push6, today at 12:40

    Oh dear, back for another round of abuse, good luck getting any players out of Levy!🐔😹👻

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 13:10

      Its only a game replied:
      It seems all managers get abuse when the going gets tough , results don’t go their way and the fans are restless and sometimes fickle . Poch could persuade Kane to stay .

  • Comment posted by nowandagain, today at 12:37

    All together now 1,2,3 ...... You don't know what you're doing.

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 12:40

    Why would he ever go back??

    • Reply posted by peter lee, today at 12:44

      peter lee replied:
      coz he always said he wanted to

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 12:47

    So PSG are guaranteed winning the league every year........until Pochettino arrives and now Spurs want him back to continue his failure to win a trophy in England, makes perfect hahaha

    • Reply posted by RiotZappa, today at 12:49

      RiotZappa replied:
      How can you not win it, with that team in that league!?!?

      It really is embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 12:40

    Would only work if Levy starts backing his managers with the players they want

