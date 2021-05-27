Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dapo Afolayan made one senior appearance for West Ham United, scoring one goal

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Dapo Afolayan on a three-year deal from Premier League side West Ham.

The 23-year-old joined Wanderers on loan in January and played 21 times during the second half of the season.

He helped Bolton win promotion from League Two during his time with the club and scored in their promotion-winning victory against Crawley Town.

"For me, it's the best thing for me to do - to keep playing regularly for a club that has embraced me," he said.

