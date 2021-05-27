Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City: Can they repeat top flight promotion 10 years on?

Jamal Lowe used to go to Wembley market and glance up at the stadium.

In his days as a youngster at Barnet, he could see the arch from the training ground.

Lowe, 26, goes back to Wembley with Swansea City this weekend hoping it will be the scene of his final step up the football ladder.

Six years ago Lowe, from Harrow, was playing in English football's seventh tier for Hampton and Richmond Borough while teaching PE in a London junior school.

A Swansea victory in Saturday's Championship play-off final against Brentford would make him a Premier League player.

That would be quite some feat given that not so long ago, merely playing in the Football League was the dream.

"At that time I was thinking 'can I get a top Conference Prem club or a struggling League Two club?'," Lowe says.

"That was the ambition, that was the goal.

"There were obviously times when it was tough, mentally, physically and emotionally.

"To be one game from the Premier League is amazing - but it's not done yet."

Lowe's £800,000 move to Swansea in August 2020 was another sign of the progress he has made since being cast aside by Barnet - then managed by Edgar Davids - after a handful of League Two appearances for the Bees.

Having played for a number of non-league sides on loan, Lowe joined sixth-tier St Albans City in 2015 before moving onto Hampton and Richmond via Hemel Hempstead Town.

Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest seemed a million miles away as Lowe worked full-time as a teacher and trained a couple of nights a week after school.

Yet after Lowe helped Hampton and Richmond to promotion from the Isthmian League, then Portsmouth manager Paul Cook paid £15,000 to take the winger - he has been converted to a more central attacking role at Swansea - to Fratton Park during the 2016-17 season.

Lowe has not looked back.

He helped Pompey to promotion from League Two that season, before his one previous chance to play at Wembley came in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final.

Lowe scored a brilliant lob in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, then netted again as Pompey triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Jamal Lowe celebrates after his spectacular goal for Portsmouth against Sunderland in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley

"That's what you dream about as a kid, to play in the big games and score the important goals," Lowe says.

Every young footballer in the land hopes one day to play at Wembley.

The desire is particularly strong when the home of English football is on your patch.

"I was born and raised in Harrow, literally 15 minutes away," Lowe says.

"I lived so close to it that I saw the stadium being built.

"It was crazy, seeing it so close from the training ground at Barnet every day. They built a shopping outlet next door to it and we'd always go there, and go to Wembley market every weekend.

"It's a big staple in the community. It's an honour and privilege to play there."

Having taken Lowe to Portsmouth, Cook gave him a chance at Championship level when he was in charge at Wigan Athletic.

Lowe has thrived in the second tier, just as he has at every level since former Champions League winner Davids told him he was not good enough for Barnet.

He became an international footballer this season, playing - and scoring - for Jamaica against the USA in March having previously turned out for England C.

Now a crack at the Premier League beckons.

"That is the dream for all the players - playing at Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates, Tottenham's new ground," Lowe says.

"Sometimes I get reminders, it pops up on your phone that you were doing a PE club a few years ago, and now I'm playing for Swansea in the Championship.

"There are a lot of pinch-yourself moments, but definitely achieving this goal would the proudest of them all."