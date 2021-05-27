Mason Bennett: Millwall forward signs new contract

Mason Bennett in action for Millwall
Only Jed Wallace, with 11, scored more Championship goals for Millwall in 2020-21 than Mason Bennett

Millwall forward Mason Bennett has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old scored six goals in 41 appearances for the Lions this season after joining from Derby County for an undisclosed fee last August.

Bennett also had a loan spell at The Den in the second half of 2019-20, netting twice in nine outings.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of his new deal with the club, but say it is a "long-term" contract.

