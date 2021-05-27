Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Weir and Little are the only two Scots in the British Olympic squad

Scotland's Caroline Weir hopes her and Kim Little's inclusion in the Great Britain squad for this summer's Olympics will encourage other Scots to support the team.

The pair are the only Scottish players chosen in the group, with 19 of the 22 picks coming from England.

The Scottish FA has said it will not actively support the side.

"It's probably one of my greatest achievements so far to be selected," Weir said.

"Just because it was a long process with the postponement of the games and the pool of players that could have been chosen from all four nations.

"I remember watching 2012 and seeing Kim and the team do so well in London. The fact there are Scots and Sophie Ingle [of Wales] in the squad, hopefully that will unite the home nations and everyone can get behind us."

Weir, of Manchester City, will be making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, while Little was in the squad for the 2012 games.

Arsenal's Little described selection as a "privilege", adding: "When I was younger I didn't really think the Olympics would be an opportunity especially as it's the four nations coming together to be Team GB.

"So I just feel incredibly grateful to do it twice. I can't wait for it."