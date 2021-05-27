Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Raith Rovers' Iain Davidson sparked an angry reaction following his dismissal

Raith Rovers say defender Iain Davidson has been handed a four-match ban for using discriminatory language towards Inverness CT striker Nikolay Todorov.

The Fife club confirmed the verdict external-link and say the 37-year-old has been ordered to complete a Fifa e-learning course.

Davidson picked up two red cards and a five-game ban in the Scottish Championship match after making a remark following a heavy challenge.

Todorov himself was found not to have committed "excessive misconduct".

Inverness said in a statement external-link they were "delighted" with the outcome of their striker's hearing, adding his conduct was "exemplary despite the extreme provocation, racist abuse and violence he was subjected to."

Davidson's insult sparked a furious response in the match on 16 March, having just been shown a red card for a late tackle on the Bulgarian.

Half of his ban is suspended pending further offences.

Raith say they have "accepted the decision" of the Scottish FA's independent disciplinary panel "in full".