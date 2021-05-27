Christy Pym: Peterborough keeper signs new contract

Christy Pym in action for Peterborough
Christy Pym helped Posh finish second in League One and win promotion last season

Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal following Posh's promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has played 87 games since joining from Exeter City in 2019.

He joins Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones in agreeing new deals.

"We wanted to look after 'our own' and I have been really pleased that we have managed to get so many players tied down to longer contracts," boss Darren Ferguson told the club website.external-link

"Christy is a big part of the club moving forward. He hasn't played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step up."

