Christy Pym helped Posh finish second in League One and win promotion last season

Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal following Posh's promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has played 87 games since joining from Exeter City in 2019.

He joins Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones in agreeing new deals.

"We wanted to look after 'our own' and I have been really pleased that we have managed to get so many players tied down to longer contracts," boss Darren Ferguson told the club website. external-link

"Christy is a big part of the club moving forward. He hasn't played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step up."