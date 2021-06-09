Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Away With The Tartan Army - Scotland's Best Moments Watch on Thursday, 10 June at 22:00 BST on the BBC Scotland channel

Win, lose or draw, Scotland's Tartan Army follow their team to the ends of the earth, often providing colour, atmosphere and soapy water fountains wherever they may be.

BBC Scotland's 'Away With The Tartan Army' counts down 10 great Scotland supporting memories, ranked by a group of journalists, pundits and former players.

Introduced by Off The Ball's Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan, and told by the fans themselves, tune in to get embroiled in a wedge of rare archive footage.

Here, BBC Scotland chronologically lists the moments that made it on to the shortlist, with the final order being revealed on the show.

Goalposts & Turf - England v Scotland, 1977

Football-related violence in the 1970s made travelling to the Auld Enemy a mixed experience for Scotland supporters, as a packed Wembley hosted the annual home international in June 1977.

Scotland had not beaten England on their own patch in a decade, but goals from Gordon McQueen and Kenny Dalglish secured a 2-1 win in London.

However, it will be remembered more vividly for the post-match scenes. The final whistle sparked jubilation and relief among the Scottish supporters, with many racing on to the pitch to celebrate.

An over-exuberant few even scaled the goalposts, famously causing the crossbar to buckle under their weight. Many claimed souvenirs of the occasion, bringing back clumps of the Wembley turf to plant in their garden.

Ally's Tartan Army - World Cup, Argentina 1978

In true Scotland fashion, pre-tournament optimism turned to despair after Ally MacLeod's world-class squad fell to a dismal defeat by Peru and a draw with Iran in the opening two group matches.

That meant MacLeod's men needed to beat the Netherlands by three clear goals to progress. The Dutch were arguably the best team in the world, but Scotland rallied to secure one of their greatest victories with Archie Gemmill scoring one of the most feted goals in World Cup history.

For a few glorious minutes, the Tartan Army were dreaming as their heroes led 3-1. But, of course, it ended 3-2 and Scotland failed to progress.

Ciao Bella - World Cup, Italy 1990

With Italian authorities wary of the reputation of British fans, the Tartan Army arrived in Genoa for their opening match against Costa Rica with no alcohol being sold anywhere on match day.

It was probably a good thing, as Scotland fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat, but the ban remained in place for the second group game against Sweden.

However, that didn't hinder the atmosphere as both sets of fans mixed and sang together while Andy Roxburgh's men ran out 2-1 winners.

The fans' behaviour was so good that booze was back for the final match in Turin against Brazil. Scotland needed a point, and with 10 minutes to go they were looking good for it, but Muller netted late on to send the Scots home.

The Swedest Thing - Euro 1992, Sweden

"Ask anybody who goes away regularly with the Tartan Army and they will say Euro 92 was the best trip ever."

Two years on from Italia 90, the relationship between Scotland and Sweden fans was rekindled.

On the park, Dennis Bergkamp scored the only goal for the Netherlands in Scotland's opening game before Roxburgh's side lost 2-0 to Germany.

Despite a 3-0 win against the CIS in the final group fixture, Scotland once more failed to progress to the knockout stages, but the fans were rewarded as Uefa's best supporters for the way they represented their country.

We'll Be Coming Down The Road - Euro 1996, England

Euro 96 took place amid a surge in Scottish national pride following the premiere of Braveheart, making it fitting that both Scotland and England were drawn in the same group.

In the opening game, a stubborn Scotland held off the Dutch for a goalless draw at Villa Park, before the big match against England at Wembley. With the Scots 1-0 down, the tense encounter hinged on Gary McAllister's penalty miss - thanks to Uri Geller's mind tricks - before Paul Gascoigne scored that goal moments later.

Ally McCoist's beauty would give Scotland a 1-0 win in the final match against Switzerland, but a late Netherlands goal in a 4-1 defeat against England put the Dutch through on goal difference.

You can always rely on seeing a soapy water fountain when the Tartan Army pitch up in London

One Team in Tallinn - Estonia v Scotland, 1996

Scotland were reacquainted with the newly-independent state of Estonia, having faced the European minnows in Tallinn in 1993. With double vodkas costing just 17p, the Tartan Army travelled expecting a cheap holiday and three points.

Craig Brown's men trained at the Kadrioru Stadium the night before the game, where they found the temporary floodlighting inadequate and protested to Fifa, who brought the kick-off time forward. The Estonian FA were unhappy with the switch and refused to change their plans.

The Scotland players took to the pitch with a full contingent of the Tartan Army in the stands and kicked off with no opposition in sight, before the referee abandoned the game after just three seconds.

That prompted a kickabout between the Tartan Army and the Estonian security guards, which the Scottish supporters later claimed to have won 1-0.

The Greatest Show on Earth - World Cup, France 1998

After failing to qualify for the 1994 finals, Scotland returned to the big stage with a bang, opening the 1998 tournament in Paris in front of a global audience against holders Brazil.

The Scotland players arrived wearing kilts as thousands of fans turned up for the party of a lifetime.

After the grand opening ceremony Scotland went behind after just four minutes. But Brown's side battled bravely as John Collins equalised from the spot seven minutes before half-time.

In true Scotland style, an unfortunate ricochet off Tom Boyd in the 73rd minute ended the nation's hopes of claiming a result against Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and co.

Army of Peace - Bosnia v Scotland, 1999

"I have absolutely no shame or embarrassment in saying that I cried like a baby."

Scotland were travelling to a part of Europe that had been ravaged by recent conflict, with almost 100,000 people killed and a country left partially in ruins.

The Tartan Army forged an affinity with the Bosnian people as one of the first Sunshine Appeals took place, with fans bringing shoeboxes full of items for children orphaned during the war.

A visit to a local orphanage in Sarajevo began a tradition that has occurred at every Scotland away match since, as the supporters donate gifts and money to children in local communities.

The match itself took a back seat, although thousands of Scottish soldiers stationed in Bosnia were permitted to attend. Some things are more important than kicking a ball about...

We'll always have Paris - France v Scotland, 2007

"James McFadden has given me these feelings that I just keep chasing."

Scotland had been drawn into a horrendous qualifying group. Top seeds Italy had just been crowned world champions, and second seeds France had won the World Cup and Euros within the last decade.

Gary Caldwell's goal at Hampden gave Scotland a famous victory against the star-studded French, before the Tartan Army travelled to Paris knowing victory would put their side top of the group.

As many as 20,000 Scotland fans watched as bedlam ensued when James McFadden plucked a ball out the air and smashed the winner into the top corner.

Scotland held on. Just don't talk about what happened next, please.

The most insane six minutes - Scotland v England, 2017

A 3-0 defeat at Wembley left Scotland struggling in a tricky 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

A win against England at Hampden would have given them a chance of pressing Gareth Southgate's side at the top of the group, but that looked unlikely with the Auld Enemy 1-0 up with 87 minutes on the clock.

Step up, Leigh Griffiths. The Celtic striker sent the Tartan Army wild, curling in two sublime free-kicks either side of Joe Hart in the space of three minutes.

All Scotland needed to do was hold on for one more minute to secure their first win against England since 1999, but Harry Kane's injury-time equaliser sent that short-lived jubilation into heartbreak. Standard.