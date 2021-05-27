Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Brady struggled with injuries that marred his last two seasons at Turf Moor

Burnley's former record signing Robbie Brady will leave Turf Moor in the summer when his contract ends.

The Republic of Ireland international joined from Norwich in 2017 and helped the Clarets to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

But a serious knee injury the following season ruled him out for nearly a year, and he has seen playing time curtailed by more injuries in the past two years.

"It's been a little bit stop start," said the 29-year-old Dubliner.

However, the former Manchester United academy player said he had "loved every minute" at the club where he made 87 appearances, and was "in a good place physically and mentally and ready for a new challenge".

Brady is the first player to leave Burnley this summer and manager Sean Dyche, whose team have finished one place above the relegation zone, described the player as "a credit to himself and a good servant to us as a club".