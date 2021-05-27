Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have signed striker Connor Shields from Queen of the South on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old was out of contract with the Championship side, having scored 11 goals in 23 appearances last term.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says he has the ability to replicate that form in the top flight.

"He's quick, works incredibly hard and is hungry to prove himself at a higher level," he said.

"He now has that opportunity and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Shields started his career at Albion Rovers and had spells at Sunderland, Alloa, and Aldershot Town before joining Queens.