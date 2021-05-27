Christy Grimshaw's Milan face Roma in Sunday's Coppa Italia final

Helping AC Milan to a first major trophy would be an "unreal" way to end a first season in Italy, says Christy Grimshaw.

The Scot is hoping to play her part in winning the Coppa Italia on Sunday as Milan take on Roma.

Grimshaw, 25, has already helped her side qualify for the Women's Champions League for the first time.

"It would be absolutely amazing, unreal," Grimshaw says of a first title.

"It would be the first trophy I have won, so personally that is really important. We are so close - we just need to take that extra step.

"In qualifying for the Champions League, and the men's side have done that as well, we have both finished second, so they are proud of us. We're making history now and building on that."

After a season with Metz in France, Grimshaw moved to Milan last summer, as they began their third campaign in the women's game.

The Kirkcaldy-born midfielder has made 25 appearances, scoring two goals in an exciting season, and has been rewarded with a new one-year contract.

Grimshaw, who made her debut for Aberdeen at 16, says the standard of women's football in Italy is on the rise, and hopes the club can "make a statement" in the Champions League, which would also bring her closer to a first Scotland cap.

"There has been contact [from Scotland]," she said. "It's 100% on my list of goals.

"I've been told I'm doing all the right things and that I'm on the right path. I just need to focus on me and what I'm doing for Milan and hopefully that will come."