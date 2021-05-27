Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline

Peter Grant (right) will replace Stevie Crawford

Peter Grant is set to become the new manager of Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The 55-year-old left Alloa Athletic at the end of his contract after they were relegated to League One last season.

But the former Celtic and Scotland midfielder will replace Stevie Crawford, who quit after the club's defeat in the play-off quarter-final, citing burnout. external-link

Grant led Alloa to eighth place in a curtailed first season in charge.

He has previously coached at Bournemouth, West Ham, West Brom, Norwich, and the Scotland national side.

Dunfermline finished fourth in the second tier last season before losing to Fife rivals Raith Rovers 2-0 over two legs in the play-offs.