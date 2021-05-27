Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is a potential £15m summer transfer target for Rangers as Sheffield United prepare to sell the 24-year-old following relegation from the top flight. (Daily Mail)

Fergal Harkin, who is currently Manchester City's football partnerships manager, is edging closer to become Celtic's director of football after turning down a similar role with Belgian side SK Lommel. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says the quality gap between Steve Clarke's side and England "isn't as big as people think" as he urged his team to approach Euro 2020 with a "swagger". (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United will interview their youth academy chief Tam Courts for the head coach role vacated by Micky Mellon, but other candidates will also be spoken to. (Courier, print edition)

The Federation of Dundee United Supporters' Clubs have written to the Tannadice hierarchy expressing concerns over the prospective appointment of Courts. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen have launched a bid to sign Houston Dynamo's former USA striker Christian Ramirez. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Mirren are considering a move for 37-year-old forward Chris Burke, who is out of contract following Kilmarnock's relegation from the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link