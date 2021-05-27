Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts' play-off final win over Brechin City sent them up to League 2

Kevin Thomson will lead Kelty Hearts in their first season in the SPFL after he was named successor to former Rangers team-mate Barry Ferguson.

The 36-year-old leaves his role as a Rangers youth coach to take his first job as a manager at New Central Park.

Ferguson stepped down after steering Lowland League champions Kelty to promotion and has since been appointed manager at Alloa Athletic.

Thomson says Kelty is the "perfect fit" for him.

"It's a club that I know well and I am sure we can achieve success together in the years ahead," he added.

Kelty defeated Highland League champions Brora Rangers and League 2's Brechin City in the play-offs to secure a place in the SPFL's fourth tier next season.