Josh Sheehan (R) made his Wales debut against the USA at Liberty Stadium, Swansea in November 2020

League Two play-off final: Morecambe v Newport County Venue: Wembley Date: Monday, 31 May Kick-off :15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Lancashire, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has backed Josh Sheehan to be unaffected by discovering his Euro 2020 fate less than 24 hours before the League Two play-off final.

Sheehan has missed Wales' tournament training camp in Portugal as he prepares to face Morecambe in Monday's Wembley final.

Rob Page is due to name his final 26 for the championships on Sunday night.

"Positive or negative, he's going to have to deal with it," said Flynn.

Sheehan, 26, has won two Wales caps after breaking into the squad for the first time this season, most recently coming off the bench in the 1-0 friendly win over Mexico in March.

The midfielder's performances for Newport - and his playmaking ability - has given hope of earning a double of promotion with his club and a place in the squad ahead of Wales' opening game against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June.

Wales have until 1 June to name their final squad, but are expected to announce their list on Sunday evening.

"I'm going to have to speak to the Welsh FA to see if they can put it back to Monday night," said Flynn. "That's not thought through too much for my liking."

But Flynn is confident the former Swansea youngster - who is out of contract after Monday's final - will be able to handle the news.

"He's either going to be disappointed or excited," Flynn said.

"Either way it can drive him on to have a good game.

"If it is a negative he has turn into a positive and show what they're going to miss.

"He's definitely good enough. If it is a positive then he has to keep showing what they're going to get from him and how much he's going to push for a starting place. But I'm sure it will play on my mind more than his. "