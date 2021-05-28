Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Alex Baptiste is in his second spell with Bolton, having played for them before between 2013 and 2015

Bolton defender Alex Baptiste and midfielder Andrew Tutte have both signed new one-year deals.

Baptiste, 35, played 40 league games this season as Wanderers won promotion to League One.

Tutte, 30, made 19 appearances as the Trotters finished third in League Two.