Alex Baptiste & Andrew Tutte: Bolton duo extend contracts
Bolton defender Alex Baptiste and midfielder Andrew Tutte have both signed new one-year deals.
Baptiste, 35, played 40 league games this season as Wanderers won promotion to League One.
Tutte, 30, made 19 appearances as the Trotters finished third in League Two.
"I am delighted to have got it done. The club is moving in the right direction and massive credit must go to the board and staff," Baptiste told the club website.