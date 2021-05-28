Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davis broke the British international caps record in March when he made his 126th Northern Ireland appearance

International friendly: Northern Ireland v Malta Venue: Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria Date: Sunday, 30 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website; text updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine will be an opportunity for the squad's youthful players to impress.

Davis, 36, is among the experienced men missing Sunday's meeting with Malta in Austria and Thursday's game in Ukraine.

Chelsea teenager Sam McClelland and Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley have earned first call-ups for the games.

"We've lost a number of senior players over the last few years which leaves a big void," said the Rangers star.

"It's important these young players, when they come in, that they take the opportunities and so far they've done that.

"Over the last number of years we've had a number of players who have come into the squad and stamped their authority on it.

"You look at people like Jamal Lewis and Ali McCann has come in more recently and done really well," added Davis, who set a new British international caps record when he made his 126th appearance for Northern Ireland against Bulgaria in March.

After helping Rangers clinch a 55th Scottish title this season, Davis was excused from duty for this week's trip following a long and successful campaign which saw him named Scottish writers' player of the year.

"I haven't missed too many trips over the years so it definitely is strange but I just thought that off the back of a long season where I spent a lot of time away from my family, it was important I put them first on this occasion and enjoy some time with the kids."

On Tuesday, Linfield joined Rangers in clinching a 55th domestic title this season and Davis paid tribute to his former Northern Ireland team-mate David Healy's achievement in leading the Blues to yet more success.

"Dave has done excellently since he's gone in there. It was a big job to take for his first one.

"He knew the pressure that was going to come with the job and he's delivered once again this season. I'm delighted for him."