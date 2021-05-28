Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham and Arsenal last met in March when the Gunners won 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will face each other in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

The Gunners have won 14 titles while Women's Super League rivals Spurs have never reached a final.

WSL champions Chelsea travel to Birmingham City as they aim for a domestic treble, while Manchester City host newly-promoted Leicester City.

The only Championship side in the draw, Charlton Athletic, face a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Due to delays in the season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ties will be played on Wednesday 29 September.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Leicester City

Birmingham City v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion v Charlton Athletic