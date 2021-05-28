Aston Villa: Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady and Neil Taylor leave Premier League club

The Aston Villa trio of Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, and Neil Taylor will leave the club this summer.

Goalkeeper Heaton, 35, joined Villa in summer 2019 but suffered a serious knee injury in 2020 and has struggled to displace Emiliano Martinez since.

Full-back Taylor, 32, arrived from Swansea in a swap for Jordan Ayew in 2017.

Elmohamady, 33, arrived at Villa Park for £1m in 2017, achieving promotion to the Premier League two years later.

The right-sided former Egypt captain has scored four goals in 129 Villa appearances and played in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City in 2020.

"I am leaving knowing that I played my part in putting the club back where it belongs," he tweeted.

