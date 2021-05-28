Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Kenny is searching for his first win as Republic of Ireland manager

Stephen Kenny will be without Darren Randolph, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly for the Republic of Ireland's friendlies with Andorra and Hungary.

West Ham United goalkeeper Randolph has a hip injury and is replaced by Bournemouth's Mark Travers.

West Brom's Robinson and Brighton forward Connolly have withdrawn with achilles and foot injures.

Peterborough United's Sam Szmodics has received his first international call-up in pace of the attacking duo.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 42 appearances last season, scoring 15 goals as Peterborough secured promotion to the Championship.

Captain Seamus Coleman is fit to take part in the double-header, which will see the Republic face Andorra on Thursday, 3 June before visiting Budapest five days later.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forwards Callum Robinson (achilles) & Aaron Connolly (foot) have all withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their Championship play-off final against Brentford and Danny Mandriou will report for duty on Sunday following Shamrock Rovers' League of Ireland fixture against Longford Town on Saturday.