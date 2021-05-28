James Lawrence (right) has played club football in Slovakia, Belgium and Germany

Spanning 11 cities all over Europe and staged a year later than planned because of a global pandemic, Euro 2020 has proved to be a logistical headache before it even starts.

Wales defender James Lawrence can take such upheaval in his stride.

The last time the 28-year-old was with Wales in March, he could not join the squad in Cardiff before their World Cup qualifier in Belgium because of coronavirus restrictions in Germany, where he plays for club side St Pauli.

Instead, Lawrence travelled straight to Leuven, linked up with his team-mates the night before the game, played the full 90 minutes and then had to return to Germany while the rest of Wales' squad made their way back to Cardiff.

Lawrence was unable to play in the friendly win over Mexico three days later but, while he was stuck in Hamburg, representatives of the Football Association of Wales were busy negotiating with their German counterparts.

Manager Robert Page also got involved and his diplomatic skills - as well as the easing of Germany's regionalised restrictions - meant Lawrence was eventually able to rejoin the Wales squad in time for their home World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic.

"It was a bit hectic to be honest," says Lawrence.

"With the regulations and not being able to be with the squad the whole time, having to fly in and fly back, the uncertainty of making it back in time for the second game.

"So it was hectic but the FAW managed it well and all credit to them for sorting everything out.

"Being able to be there was massive for me, and the result in the second game was fantastic."

Lawrence produced what was arguably his best performance yet for Wales in the 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic, making a crucial second-half intervention to deny Lukas Provod when the game was still goalless.

Although that was only Lawrence's ninth cap for Wales since earning his first in 2018, it felt like a significant moment in his international career.

A left-footed centre-back who is composed in possession, the former Anderlecht player has grown in stature with Wales and looks in a strong position to be named in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

At the moment he is part of an extended 28-player group in Portugal for a training camp, with the final squad announced on Sunday night.

Centre-back is one of the most competitive positions in the Wales set-up, with Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango and Tom Lockyer among those in contention.

"I was very happy to be able to make it back [for the Czech Republic game] and very thankful for the work which went on behind the scenes because it is a hotly contested spot," Lawrence says.

"We've got a lot of good players in the same position. It's good competition for places and that's always very healthy and ups everyone's game."

Lawrence is one of several Wales players who are hoping to play at their first major tournament this summer.

Wales confounded expectations to reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016, in what was only the nation's second appearance at a major tournament.

Now Lawrence and his team-mates are hoping they are selected on Sunday night and given the opportunity help Wales recapture those highs.

"It would be a dream come true," he says.

"It's something every player dreams of, playing internationally and then at the next level at a big tournament like that.

"It would mean the world to me."