Eddie Howe (left) ended his eight-year spell with Bournemouth in August

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has turned down the opportunity to be Celtic's new team boss.

The deposed Scottish champions had hoped the 43-year-old would sign a contract in the next few days after he became their preferred candidate.

It is not clear why he decided against the move, but it is understood the make-up of his backroom team could have played a part.

Celtic hope to appoint a successor to Neil Lennon in the coming days.

As they gave an update to supporters at the launch of season ticket sales for next season, Celtic said on Wednesday they intended to "finalise" the appointment of their next manager shortly.

Howe was expected to take over as the Glasgow club apologised for the delay in replacing Lennon, with the Northern Irishman's former assistant, John Kennedy, having been in interim charge since February.

Celtic, who had won four consecutive domestic trebles, ended the current campaign without a trophy - for the first time since 2010.

They had been in talks with Howe since April.

The Englishman had ended his eight-year spell as Bournemouth manager, his second at the club, in August by mutual consent after their relegation from the Premier League.

His former Bournemouth team-mate, Peter Grant, refused to discuss if he was offered a place in any new management team at Celtic Park when he was being confirmed as Dunfermline Athletic's new manager shortly before news broke about talks breaking down with Howe.