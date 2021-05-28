Last updated on .From the section Luton

George Moncur (left) and Kazenga LuaLua helped Luton win the League One title in 2018-19

Luton Town have released winger Kazenga LuaLua and midfielder George Moncur at the end of their contracts.

Former Brighton player LuaLua, 30, scored eight goals in 87 appearances for the Championship Hatters.

Ex-Barnsley and Colchester man Moncur, 27, scored 11 times in 59 games during his two-and-a-half years with the club.

Full-back Brendan Galloway and keeper Harry Isted will also leave Nathan Jones' Luton, who finished 12th in the second tier this season.

Martin Cranie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Ryan Tunnicliffe have all been offered new deals to stay at Kenilworth Road while Dion Pereira has been offered a first professional contract.