Ben Coker: Stevenage left-back signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage left-back Ben Coker has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two club.
The former Southend defender, 30, joined from Lincoln last summer - initially on loan - and played 43 times for Alex Revell's side last season.
Coker had previously spent almost two years out with a serious knee injury.
"It was a straightforward decision. We have a really strong squad and the team spirit we have is very similar to what I have had in the past," he said.
Attacking midfielder Charlie Carter has already signed a new Stevenage deal this week while Brentford midfielder Arthur Read has joined on a permanent deal.