David Alaba: Austria defender joins Real Madrid after leaving Bayern Munich
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Austria defender David Alaba has joined Real Madrid following his departure from Bayern Munich.
The 28-year-old has joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal.
Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern Munich after joining the German club in 2008.
His arrival at Real Madrid comes just one day after manager Zinedine Zidane resigned following a trophyless 2020-21 season.
Alaba made 431 appearances for Bayern Munich during his 13 years at the Bundesliga side.
