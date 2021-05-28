Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Alaba won 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies during his time at Bayern Munich

Austria defender David Alaba has joined Real Madrid following his departure from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal.

Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern Munich after joining the German club in 2008.

His arrival at Real Madrid comes just one day after manager Zinedine Zidane resigned following a trophyless 2020-21 season.

Alaba made 431 appearances for Bayern Munich during his 13 years at the Bundesliga side.