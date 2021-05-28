Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Mikel San Jose made more than 400 appearances for Athletic Bilbao before joining Blues

Birmingham City have agreed to cancel Mikel San Jose's contract a year early by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old former Athletic Bilbao defender or midfielder, joined Blues on a two-year deal in the summer of 2020 and made 28 appearances last season.

San Jose said: "This was not an easy decision. Although it was a difficult season for the team, I loved my time."

Head coach Lee Bowyer said there was no point in keeping a player who asked to leave and "is going to be unhappy".

"Since I walked through the door he's worked hard in training and when he played, he has done well," Bowyer added.

"He helped us stay in the division, so I want to thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future."