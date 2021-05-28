Scott Pollock: Northampton Town midfielder signs new contract

Scott Pollock in action for Northampton Town
Scott Pollock made his Northampton debut in January 2019

Midfielder Scott Pollock has signed a one-year contract following Northampton Town's relegation from League One.

The 20-year academy product has played 23 first-team games but missed all of the 2020-21 season because of injury.

Boss Jon Brady told the club website:external-link "I worked with Scott in the Under 18s and know what a good player he can be.

"We missed him last season. His injury was a big blow but he returned as the season ended and he is working hard to hit the ground running in pre-season."

