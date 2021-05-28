Ian Evatt led Bolton Wanderers to a third-placed finish in League Two this season

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has signed a three-year contract to keep him with the newly-promoted club.

The former Barrow boss was appointed last summer and won automatic promotion from League Two in his first season.

The 39-year-old had initially signed a deal which was due to run until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"I am very confident in what I and my staff can bring to this football club and what we achieved last season is only the beginning," Evatt said.

"It's a shame that we've not been able to welcome fans into the University of Bolton Stadium since the pandemic, but I cannot wait to meet them and show my gratitude for their support."

Evatt replaced former boss Keith Hill during a coronavirus-impacted summer at the club which had seen them relegated for the second season in a row.

Prior to his time at the University of Bolton Stadium, Evatt spent two seasons with Barrow and took them back to the English Football League for the first time in 48 years.

Despite a poor start to the campaign in the first half of this season, with the club slipping to 20th by February, Evatt inspired a remarkable end-of-season run to take them to promotion.

"On behalf of the board I am delighted that Ian has committed his immediate future to the club," chairman Sharon Brittan said.

"This is only the beginning of what will be an exciting journey for all our supporters, whose unwavering loyalty to the club has been a key ingredient in our success."