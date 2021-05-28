Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tam Courts took temporary charge this season while Micky Mellon was self-isolating

Dundee United say their new head coach will only be appointed "after a careful recruitment process involving several exciting candidates".

The Scottish Premiership club issued their statement after a newspaper article claimed head of tactical performance Tam Courts had been chosen.

The Federation of Dundee United Supporters' Clubs wrote to the board asking for clarification.

"We will take our time and complete the selection process," United stated.

Courts took charge of the United first-team against Livingston in December while Mellon and his staff were isolating following positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

Now United are seeking a permanent replacement after Mellon left by mutual consent following a ninth-place finish in his first season in charge - and the Tannadice side's first back in the Scottish Premiership.

Pointing out the the selection process had started, they stated that: "Everyone involved must align with the performance and development strategy to ensure the best performance across the club.

"While we fully understand the desire and demands of our supporters, partners and the wider external media outlets to find out who will be the next person to lead our first team, we will take our time and complete the selection process to ensure the best for Dundee United Football Club.

"Our club has a clear vision, and despite the complications of the pandemic, we remain on course with our strategy for future success. We also remain excited about the future."

The 39-year-old Courts, a former Cowdenbeath and East Fife defender, became manager of Kelty Hearts at the age of 32 and steered the West Fife club to the East Region Super League then East of Scotland titles and promotion to the Lowland League after they moved into the senior ranks.

He joined the Tannadice backroom team in February 2020.