Scottish indie band Randolph's Leap recorded the track remotely

BBC Scotland commentator Liam McLeod has been immortalised in a new track released by Randolph's Leap to mark Scotland playing at the Euro finals.

They Didn't See Us Coming incorporates McLeod's description of the nail-biting penalty shoot-out win over Serbia that clinched qualification.

The Scottish indie band's song is likely to be one of several such celebrations of Steve Clarke's side.

"The song is a bit of an underdog anthem," singer Adam Ross explains.

"It's about defying expectations but also remembering to have fun and make the most of these matches and the atmosphere that will accompany them. Who knows, it could be a while before it comes round again!"

Scotland face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in their group after reaching the men's team's first major tournament finals since 1998.

Ross' lyrics revolve around Clarke's side "arriving fashionably late" through the Nations League route in November and suggesting "it's nice to be here at all".

Meanwhile, in addition to what the band describe as McLeod's " iconic, goosebump-inducing" commentary, Scotland fans will notice familiar references in the chorus to stadium favourites Doe-a-Deer, We'll Be Coming Down The Road and Baccara's Yes Sir I Can Boogie.

All proceeds from the remotely recorded single, officially released on 4 June by Olive Grove Records but available on YouTube and Bandcamp from 28 May, will go to two football charities.

Street Soccer Scotland is a social enterprise that looks to help tackle poverty and social exclusion, while LEAP Sports aims to increase LGBTIQ+ representation in sport.