Linfield lifted the Gibson Cup for the 55th time

Andrew Waterworth scores on his final Linfield appearance as the Blues end their title-winning campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville.

Christy Manzinga opened the scoring at Solitude after Waterworth's effort was saved by Declan Dunne.

Waterworth ended his Linfield career with an excellent finish with 10 minutes to play before being substituted to a standing ovation.

Linfield lifted the Gibson Cup for the 55th time after the final whistle.

With star striker Shayne Lavery on the bench, Manzinga missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring in the early stages when he took the ball off the toes of Odhran Casey on the 18-yard line however the forward took one touch too many which allowed Declan Dunne to race out and save his effort.

The game may have been a dead rubber however both sides played with plenty of adventure at Solitude. Paul O'Neill fired into the side netting after some neat link-up play with Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty before Manzinga forced a near-post save by Dunne after being picked out by Navid Nasseri.

Linfield were given a brief scare when Curran's shot deflected off Jimmy Callacher and looped onto the top of the crossbar but the Blues' title party was started when Manzinga broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie Mulgrew found Andrew Waterworth with an excellent through ball but the forward, on his final Linfield appearance, saw his effort kept out by Dunne. However Manzinga reacted quickest and tapped the ball home from close range to give David Healy's men the lead at the break.

A day of goodbyes

Linfield almost doubled their advantage moments after the restart when the ball ricocheted about in the area and Waterworth pokes the ball towards goal. It looked like it was drifting wide but Manzinga's striker's instinct kicked in and he tapped the ball home from an offside position.

There was a big boost for Cliftonville as Joe Gormley made his first appearance since the start of January after recovering from an elbow injury, and the forward forced Johns into a smart save moments after coming on.

Johns had to be alert to keep out Michael McCrudden moments later save but the night belonged to Waterworth, who scored on his final Linfield appearance with 10 minutes to play.

Andrew Waterworth scored his 190th Linfield goal on his 349th and final appearance

Matthew Clarke played a low ball in and Waterworth, as he so often has, swivelled and found the top corner with an exquisite finish before celebrating in front of the Linfield supporters in the away end at Solitude.

In a poignant moment which marks the end of an era for the Blues, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford - who have both played a key role in David Healy's title-winning sides - came on for what is likely to be their final Linfield appearances before Waterworth was replaced to standing ovation by Shayne Lavery, who is also set to depart Windsor Park after a superb season for the Blues.

There were emotional scenes at full-time as captain Jamie Mulgrew lifted the Gibson Cup as Linfield celebrated their 55th Irish Premiership title.

