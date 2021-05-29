Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran beat a youthful Crusaders side but had to settle for third place

Coleraine secured second position in the Irish Premiership table after a 2-1 comeback victory over Larne at Inver Park.

Matthew Lusty opened the scoring for Larne but Coleraine hit back through James McLaughlin and Curtis Allen.

Ben Cushnie and Andrew Mitchell helped Glentoran past Crusaders 2-0 as the east Belfast men finished two points behind the Bannsiders.

Warrenpoint Town beat Carrick Rangers 3-1 to end their season on a high.

Coleraine secured the runners-up spot in the Premiership thanks to a 2-1 comeback win over an inexperienced Larne side at a sun-kissed Inver Park.

The visitors needed all three points to finish second with third-placed Glentoran also winning and they were pushed hard by their youthful opponents.

Larne teenager Lusty fired low into the bottom corner to give the hosts an early lead and both sides created openings with Coleraine striker Allen hitting the post.

Curtis Allen heads Coleraine into the lead at Inver Park

Coleraine netted twice from Ben Doherty crosses early in the second half to go in front. McLaughlin finished from close-range before Allen headed home at the near-post.

Larne were twice denied by the woodwork as they chased a leveller with Adam Mullan defected a cross onto his own post before Andy Scott also hit the upright.

The Inver men were already confirmed in fourth place and they will host Glenavon in the European play-off semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Glentoran see off Crusaders

Glentoran had to settle for third place in the league despite finishing their campaign with a 2-0 win over an experimental Crusaders line-up.

Crusaders, with manager Stephen Baxter looking towards next week's European play-offs, fielded a youthful side which included nine teenagers.

Unsurprisingly, a more recognisable Glentoran side had much of the possession in the first half without really seriously troubling Crusaders keeper Neil Shields.

Ben Cushnie heads the Glens into the lead on his debut

Andy Mitchell blasted a low free kick just wide while a mix-up at the back almost presented a chance for Seanan Cluclas but Shields was able to block.

Cameron Stewart had a goal ruled out for a foul before Glentoran finally ended Crusaders' resistance on 64 minutes when Mitchell's cross from the right was met with a firm header by Cushnie.

The Glens doubled their account on 76 minutes when Keith Cowan's long ball from defence split the Crusaders rearguard and Mitchell raced clear to poke the ball past the advancing Shields.

O'Sullivan and Swan star for Point

Swan with a sweet finish to riase some feathers for Warrenpoint

At Milltown, Warrenpoint went ahead on 13 minutes when Alan O'Sullivan seized upon Caolan Loughran's misplaced pass before cutting inside and curling a shot beyond Aaron Hogg and in off the inside of the post.

Carrick levelled on 19 minutes following a challenge by Colm Deasy on Lloyd Anderson and Loughran continued his prolific streak from the penalty spot by beating Andy Coleman - the defender's ninth successful penalty conversion of the season.

The home side regained the lead four minutes before the break when Kealan Dillon played in Ryan Swan and the striker found the net with a well-struck angled shot.

Swan doubled his account on 67 minutes when Brandon Doyle's cross was headed back across goal for Swan to nod home from close range.

