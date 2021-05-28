Two crucial SWPL games live on BBC as Celtic and Rangers chase holders Glasgow City

Celtic against Glasgow City
Celtic are hoping to end Glasgow City's 13-year spell as Scottish champions

Two crucial games in the thrilling three-club finale to the Scottish Women's Premier League title race will be broadcast live on the BBC on Sunday.

Second-top Celtic's home game with Forfar Farmington will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 13:55 BST.

That will be followed by leaders and holders Glasgow City's trip to face Spartans on BBC Alba from 16:00.

Highlights from all four games will be on BBC Scotland at 20:15.

Joining host Jane Lewis will be former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting.

Glasgow, chasing a 14th consecutive title, lead Celtic by three points with two games remaining.

If City beat fourth-placed Spartans, it will end Rangers' hopes of the title even if the Ibrox side defeat visitors Motherwell ahead of the two title-chasing sides meeting on the final day a week later.

