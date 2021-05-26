Dumbarton: Stevie Farrell appointed manager after Stranraer exit
Stevie Farrell has left his role as Stranraer manager to take charge of Dumbarton in Scottish League 1.
The former Dumbarton assistant spent four-and-a-half years at Stair Park, leading the club to fourth in League 2 this season before defeat in the play-offs to his new employers.
The 28-year-old replaces Jim Duffy, who stepped down at Sons after securing safety following a ninth-place finish.
He joins on a two-year deal and brings assistant Frank McKeown from Stranraer.
Dumbarton chairman John Steele says Farrell was the "outstanding candidate" for the job, adding: "He knows the club from his previous time here and is very highly thought of as a manager."