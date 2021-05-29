Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has been in charge of Yokohama F Marinos for the past three-and-a-half years

Celtic are in advanced negotiations with former Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou as they seek a new manager.

The Glasgow club quickly turned to the Greek-born Australian after number one target Eddie Howe rejected the chance to take over from Neil Lennon.

Postecoglou, 55, currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos but could be announced by Celtic as early as next week.

Celtic have had John Kennedy as interim boss for the past three months.

In a statement on Friday, the deposed Scottish champions cited "reasons outwith both his and Celtic's control" for the collapse of the move for Howe following talks that had begun in early April.

The club added that they had spoken to "a number of candidates" and aimed to appoint a new manager "very shortly".

Postecoglu managed Brisbane Roar - where he won three titles - and Melbourne Victory in the A-League before taking charge of the national team in 2013.

His four-year tenure included managing Australia at the 2014 World Cup and steering the team to Asian Cup success a year later - the country's first major trophy.

He left after securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup and was appointed at Yokohama in December 2017, with the J League title following in 2019.

Celtic ended this season without a trophy for the first time since 2010 as their bid for a record 10th consecutive title saw them finish 25 points behind Rangers.