Notts County v Chesterfield

Notts CountyNotts County16:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|42
|25
|9
|8
|72
|36
|36
|84
|2
|Torquay
|42
|23
|11
|8
|68
|39
|29
|80
|3
|Stockport
|42
|21
|14
|7
|69
|32
|37
|77
|4
|Hartlepool
|42
|22
|10
|10
|66
|43
|23
|76
|5
|Notts County
|42
|20
|10
|12
|62
|41
|21
|70
|6
|Chesterfield
|42
|21
|6
|15
|60
|43
|17
|69
|7
|Bromley
|42
|19
|12
|11
|63
|53
|10
|69
|8
|Wrexham
|42
|19
|11
|12
|64
|43
|21
|68
|9
|Eastleigh
|42
|18
|12
|12
|49
|40
|9
|66
|10
|Halifax
|42
|19
|8
|15
|63
|54
|9
|65
|11
|Solihull Moors
|42
|19
|7
|16
|58
|48
|10
|64
|12
|Dag & Red
|42
|17
|9
|16
|53
|48
|5
|60
|13
|Maidenhead United
|42
|15
|11
|16
|62
|60
|2
|56
|14
|Boreham Wood
|42
|13
|16
|13
|52
|48
|4
|55
|15
|Aldershot
|42
|15
|7
|20
|59
|66
|-7
|52
|16
|Yeovil
|42
|15
|7
|20
|58
|68
|-10
|52
|17
|Altrincham
|42
|12
|11
|19
|46
|60
|-14
|47
|18
|Weymouth
|42
|11
|6
|25
|45
|71
|-26
|39
|19
|Wealdstone
|42
|10
|7
|25
|49
|99
|-50
|37
|20
|Woking
|42
|8
|9
|25
|42
|69
|-27
|33
|21
|King's Lynn
|42
|7
|10
|25
|50
|98
|-48
|31
|22
|Barnet
|42
|8
|7
|27
|37
|88
|-51
|31
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
