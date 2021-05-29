Champions League final: Did Manchester City's Pep Guardiola tinker too much against Chelsea?

Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: City showed 'courage' in Champions League final - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was in a pragmatic mood following Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, but was it one tinker too many by the City boss?

Having seen his side sweep aside many challengers both in Europe and on their way to the Premier League title, Guardiola sprung a surprise with his team selection in Porto.

He left out captain Fernandinho and fellow holding midfielder Rodri from his starting line-up and instead chose to play the more attack-minded Bernardo Silva alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

The outcome was that City never really managed to get a grip on midfield throughout the game, their defence was exposed while their attack was also hampered as they finished the game on the wrong end of 1-0 defeat having managed just a single shot on target in 97 minutes.

Guardiola has been known to adjust his team selection to try and outfox his opponents.

Asked why he made the changes he did for this game, he replied: "I did the best in the selection.

"Against Lyon [in 2020] like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Ilkay Gundogan played good, we were exceptional."

But was it the wrong decision? Or did Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel simply have the measure of him?

"I think [tinkering too much] will be levelled at him because he changed the way he had played all season," former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"He has always had Rodri or Fernandinho in there but he changed it. We know tactically he tinkers, he might have seen a weakness in there but Thomas Tuchel nullified any threat.

"We saw Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling played really wide, they've not really done that this season and maybe that is something City did wrong."

'This might make him determined to get Harry Kane'

Pep Guardiola walks past the Champions League trophy
Pep Guardiola had led Manchester City to the Champions League final for the first time in their history

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton felt City players should also shoulder some of the blame for failing to put in a performance.

"Where do Manchester City go from here? This was the one Pep Guardiola wanted to win, they did not turn up on the night," he said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"A team as talented as City, they did not work Edouard Mendy enough tonight and that will be of real frustration for them."

However, Sutton had said prior to kick-off that not starting Fernandinho would prove to be a mistake.

"You need your leaders and Fernandinho is that," he said.

"Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were enforcers and he can drag their team up, you want him standing next to you in the trenches."

For ex-Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison, the defeat highlighted just how much Manchester City need an out-and-out striker for next season.

"Pep will take a lot of criticism and I am a big fan," he said on BBC Radio 5 live. "I don't consider this a failure - yes, it is the big one but I hope he doesn't come under too much criticism.

"This might sharpen Pep's mind and he might say if I am going to win the Champions League, I need 30 goals a season, I need Harry Kane."

'Magician' Tuchel trumps Pep again

To put it down to Guardiola just getting it wrong would also downplay the fact that Tuchel has not just got the better of the City boss once this season, or even twice, but three times.

Tuchel took charge of Chelsea in January but in that time he has overseen victories against Guardiola's side in the FA Cup, Premier League and now the Champions League.

"To do what he has done coming halfway through the season is nothing short of a magician," Ferdinand added.

"He has come into this country and played Pep Guardiola's side three times this season and won all three."

'A genius but he got it wrong' - what you said

James in London: More often than not, football is an unexpected game, perhaps Pep thought it was too much about him this evening. This is why we all love it so much, and it's only going to get better with the Euros in June!

Irfan: As a Bayern fan, I felt Guardiola was great for tactical excellence and discipline across the season. But something was missing in the top, top moments in Europe. It feels the same today.

Khan Karn: Pep is a genius but he got it wrong tonight, had to start with Aguero. Toothless up front. Those half-chances would have been converted by Aguero. Commiserations.

Tom Hosier: People need to start respecting Tuchel a lot more. Tactically spot on against Man City three times now! The impact he has had since coming in has been insane!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 01:22

    Tough situation for Pep, really. It's impossible to name the right team when the opponent has N'Golo Kante

  • Comment posted by oxfordbill, today at 01:20

    In truth, most of us could get that City team close to winning the Champions League. In truth, that is all Pep has done.

  • Comment posted by sartre, today at 01:20

    Pep: The Baldrick of the football world, with yet another cunning plan.

  • Comment posted by LondonCri, today at 01:20

    The worst part was allowing Chelsea so many free open counter attacks . Could have proved even more costly in terms of goals conceded .

  • Comment posted by killingjoke, today at 01:18

    What was Guardiola thinking, play the same as all season tried and tested that blew the prem away, or tinker around, playing your best players out of position nulifying them and the leave out the current form player Fernadinho out and play Sterling who currently has zero form, every recent match he has featured in City lose, baffling, Peps reputation took a knock tonight with this shambles

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 01:14

    He’s a fraud. Had the best squad in the world ar Barcelona then Messi came through to top it off. Took Bayern backwards on the European stage and then spent years and billions of pounds at Manchester City trying to win the champions league and at the final hurdle completely messed with team selection and tactics.

    • Reply posted by DR1, today at 01:17

      DR1 replied:
      Couldn’t agree more!

  • Comment posted by 1 on 1, today at 01:13

    He got away with playing without a striker for most of the season. Playing the champions league final without a defensive midfielder is an error he will never make again.

    • Reply posted by killingjoke, today at 01:21

      killingjoke replied:
      Not so sure, made a similar mess of of a relatively easy tie with Lyon

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 01:10

    Man city had everything to lose and Chelsea are a team in progress, too much pressure on man city to win and they crumbled .

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 01:10

    James had Sterling in his pocket , Kante ran the midfield , De Bruyne Foden Gundogan created nothing despite all the hype .

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 01:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And a good thing too. James will not get very far with Dollars, Euros or Rupees in his pocket. :)

  • Comment posted by Stevie23, today at 01:08

    Some big pay days coming up for agents and players again as Pep gets the chequebook out in the summer as he looks to try and win it next year. Not really working out who his best 11 is something he can get away with in most games especially the premier league but with continually buying new players he seems like he needs to keep rotating to justify the number of players they have

  • Comment posted by Silentbobni, today at 01:07

    To be balanced yes the team selection was a strange one but the players didn't turn up either. Chelsea deserved winners because it seemed they wanted it more.

  • Comment posted by pean, today at 01:06

    Vu do has played that position lots over the years. Strange taking foden out of his best position

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 01:05

    Never understood why Guardiola always gets away from what has worked for him up to that point and tries new formations/tactics in the most important games? Every time he does this it backfires on him.

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 01:04

    I am not a fan of either club but if I were to pick the best manager and best managed team in the EPL, it is Leeds. When did Pep manage a team with low budget squad and win with development and strategy?

  • Comment posted by alan sugars lillywhite army, today at 01:03

    Mind the gap you salty goons 😂

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 01:00

    Seems odd doing the individual prizes before the end of the season. Even with the FA Cup final loss, surely Tuchel should be manager of the year given what he’s achieved in his tenure?

  • Comment posted by hammercroy, today at 01:00

    I'm a big Guardiola fan but can honestly say that I and the 2 other neutrals I watched this final with all changed our predictions from a City win to a Chelsea win when we saw the City starting eleven .

  • Comment posted by onceaspuralwaysaspur, today at 01:00

    I do understand the frustration city fans are feeling towards pep, I also think he picked the wrong starting 11 tonight. In the grand scheme of things though, I think they need to stop for a second and appreciate both the manager and their general position in the footballing hierarchy. I certainly wouldn't be too harsh on pep if I was in their position, not when you consider the alternatives......

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 01:05

      ani4ani replied:
      Do you mean the position any team and any manager would be in spending £2B on players?

  • Comment posted by Milky Bar Senior Citizen, today at 00:58

    Would love to have seen an interview with Frank Lampard at the final whistle.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 00:57

    Every Chelsea fan was happy to see Sterling starting and Fernandinho on the bench ... make of that what you will whist we carry on with the celebrations.

    • Reply posted by killingjoke, today at 01:03

      killingjoke replied:
      That comment really says it all, what a shambles City were, someone had to win so well done it must feel great 😁

