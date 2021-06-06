Match ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2.
Rhys Oates scored twice as Hartlepool saw off Bromley with a three-goal burst in seven first-half minutes to make the National League play-off semi-finals.
Oates ran on to a long ball and flicked the opener past keeper Mark Cousins.
And, after teeing up Luke Armstrong to calmly strike number two, Oates fired home a third from 18 yards.
Substitute James Alabi's header gave Bromley hope, and Byron Webster made it 3-2 in injury time, but Pools held on to set up a semi-final with Stockport.
Alabi made it 3-1 within three minutes of the restart, the half-time substitute heading home after a well-worked short corner.
But despite a much-improved second half and fellow half-time sub Webster's clever stoppage-time flick from Chris Bush's long throw, Pools were always in control following an impressive first-half display led by front duo Oates and Armstrong.
Oates showed both strength and guile for the first goal and did so again to cut the ball back for Armstrong, who showed good touch before placing the second into the top corner.
The visitors trailed 3-0 when Oates found the bottom corner with a measured strike from the edge of the box after some neat interplay.
But Bromley could not build on Alabi's neat header with chances at a premium in the second period.
Oates almost had a hat-trick but dragged a shot wide of the near post, while at the other end Billy Bingham's deflected shot went narrowly wide.
Webster did make it 3-2 in the 93rd minute but Pools held on in a frantic final minute and will travel to Stockport on 13 June.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 13James
- 23Sterry
- 5Odusina
- 8Featherstone
- 15Johnson
- 4Liddle
- 3FergusonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 83'minutes
- 14HolohanSubstituted forFrancis-Angolat 80'minutes
- 6Shelton
- 29Armstrong
- 11OatesBooked at 86minsSubstituted forElliottat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Donaldson
- 21Ravas
- 26Francis-Angol
- 27Elliott
- 28Saunders
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cousins
- 2Kizzi
- 26MitchellBooked at 81mins
- 20ArthursBooked at 54mins
- 3FoxSubstituted forAlabiat 46'minutes
- 5Bush
- 4BinghamBooked at 3mins
- 24Bridge
- 18WilliamsonSubstituted forWebsterat 46'minutes
- 19ForsterSubstituted forCampbellat 69'minutes
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 8Raymond
- 10Alabi
- 16Trotter
- 17Webster
- 27Campbell
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 2. Byron Webster (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Daniel Elliott replaces Rhys Oates.
Booking
Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces David Ferguson.
Booking
Alex Mitchell (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Zaine Francis-Angol replaces Gavan Holohan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Tate Campbell replaces Harry Forster.
Booking
Jude Arthurs (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 1. James Alabi (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. James Alabi replaces Charlie Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Byron Webster replaces Ben Williamson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Bromley 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 0. Luke Armstrong (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Booking
Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.