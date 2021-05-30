Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Henry McLeish has been involved in previous Scottish Football Supporters Association campaigns

A leading football fans group has announced a review of the game in Scotland involving former players, politicians and club administrators.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish, who collated his own review of the game in 2010, will compile the Scottish Football Supporters Association report.

It says it has cross party support for the review, with findings due to be delivered by the autumn.

McLeish says that Scottish football has failed "to adapt or to reform".

The SFSA says its report will be similar to the one currently under way in England, led by the former UK sports minister Tracy Crouch.

It has created a group called the Scottish Football Alliance in a bid deliver a long-term strategic vision.

"We know that football in Scotland is an industry that is an integral part of the fabric of our society, not just for its rich and colourful history but also for the strong vibrant community engagement that it currently fosters," McLeish said.

"What we also know is that the game has in many ways failed to adapt or to reform to allow many of the key stakeholders to have a say in how it operates.

"Many of the reasons for that systemic failure has been the constant battle that it faces where narrow self-interest trumps the common good".