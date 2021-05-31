Hendry has 'high ambitions' with Scotland

Jack Hendry goes into the Euro 2020 finals with Scotland still not knowing where he will be playing his football at the competition's end.

The 26-year-old centre-half earned his recall to the national squad after impressing on loan from Celtic to Oostende in Belgium's top flight.

Oostende hope to sign him permanently as they have first option if he leaves Celtic before the end of his contract.

"I don't know where I'll be next season - what will be will be," he said.

"Obviously I'm concentrating on being with Scotland and letting those things happen with my representatives and the clubs."

With a year left on his Celtic deal, Hendry's future could also depend on the opinion of the Glasgow club's new manager, with Yokohama F Marinos's Ange Postecoglou now favourite to be appointed this week.

However, he is determined that the uncertainty will be pushed to the back of his mind until after Scotland's Euro campaign.

"I've been in the situation before where I've been linked with clubs, so I'm not concentrating on that at all," Hendry said.

The Scot revealed that he had recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the final weeks of a campaign in which Oostende finished fifth but missed out on European qualification in the play-offs.

"It's cleared up," he said. "It was a bad tackle in the Liege game and I was playing through it and they were putting injections into my arm just to get me through.

"Thankfully, I had a couple of weeks there to rest it up and make sure it's ready and I'm feeling really fresh and raring to go."

Hendry earned his first caps in more than two years in March and was candid at the time about how he had improved physically and mentally during his spell in Belgium.

He hopes to continue that rehabilitation by nailing down the right centre-back berth that appears to up for grabs after head coach Steve Clarke revealed that he aims to use Manchester United's Scott McTominay in his preferred midfield role at the finals.

"I am in a really good place," Hendry said. "This is a chance for me to make a statement."

And he is optimistic about Scotland making an impact in their first major finals since 1998.

"We're a confident group and we've got extremely talented players, so we are definitely not going there to make up the numbers," he added. "We're ambitious and we'll see how far that takes us."