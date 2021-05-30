Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The race for the SWPL title goes to the final weekend, but it is now down to Glasgow City and Celtic, with Rangers out the running.

A 10-0 thrashing of Forfar Farmington briefly took Celtic to the top on goal difference, with Sarah Ewens scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.

But holders Glasgow City won 6-2 away to Spartans in the later kick-off to go three points clear again.

That means Rangers cannot catch them despite their 6-0 win over Motherwell.

Malky Thomson's side can still clinch the second spot for Champions League qualification should they beat City next Sunday - but only if Celtic also unexpectedly fail to win away to 'Well.

If Rangers were to beat Scott Booth's hosts, Fran Alonso's Celtic could yet deny Glasgow a 14th consecutive title on goal difference.

Striker Ewens got the ball rolling for Celtic after only three minutes at K-Park with a neat low finish on the turn and, when defender Alana Bruce's attempted clearance ended in her own net after 13 minutes, the writing was on the wall for the visitors.

Centre-half Chloe Craig headed in from a corner after 27 minutes, striker Mariah Lee poked home five minutes later after a mix-up in the Forfar defence and midfielder Anna Filbey's low drive made it five on the stroke of half-time.

Ewens provided the finish after a Craig shot struck the crossbar five minutes into the second half and Lee pounced to make it 7-0 after goalkeeper Lauren Perry spilled a cross before a Craig penalty added to the tally.

When Filbey grabbed her second from close range after Forfar failed to clear on their own goalline, Celtic were level with Glasgow on goal difference with six minutes remaining, but there was still time for Ewens to complete her hat-trick with a back-post header.

Glasgow City already had two efforts cleared off the line by the time striker Ode Fulutudilu volleyed in a Jo Love cross from close range after only three minutes against Spartans to level up the goal difference again.

Love was again the provider as midfielder Hayley Lauder curled in the second after 15 minutes, defender Niamh Farrelly headed in from a corner nine minutes later and striker Priscila Chinchilla squeezed home a penalty kick on the stroke of half-time.

Glasgow suffered a double blow as a knee injury that forced off captain Leanne Ross - a worry for next weekend - was immediately followed by Spartans midfielder Katie Reilly heading in from a free-kick.

City striker Aoife Colvill responded immediately with a composed finish, home forward Becky Galbraith reduced the arrears again, but midfielder Sharon Wojcik fired back for City, who may yet live to rue a series of first-half saves from goalkeeper Alicia Yates that prevented them improving their goal difference further.

Rangers defender Nicola Docherty put her side ahead after only four minutes against Motherwell, with midfielder Kirsten Reilly and winger Rachel McLauchlan adding to the scoreline before half-time.

Second-half goals from strikers Zoe Ness and Lizzie Arnot and midfielder Clare Gemmell completed a convincing win.

Meanwhile, there was some symmetry in Edinburgh earlier as Hibs scored 17 minutes after kick-off then 17 minutes from the final whistle through cool finishes by Eilidh Adams and Amy Muir to win their derby away to hosts Hearts.