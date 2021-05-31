Hibernian remain keen on bringing striker Leigh Griffiths back to Easter Road and are also bracing themselves for the possibility that top goalscorer Kevin Nisbet could be heading in the opposite direction to Celtic. (The Scotsman) external-link

Serie A club Atalanta are the first club to make a move for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, the 22-year-old who has been linked with Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Atlanta and Reims, according to Italian outlet Bergamoe Sport. (Daily Record) external-link

Promoted Dundee and Scottish Premiership neighbours Dundee United are vying for the services of versatile Ayr United attacker Luke McCowan and both are in advanced talks with the 23-year-old over a summer switch. (The Courier) external-link

Relegated Kilmarnock look to have won the race to sign Euan Murray, the 27-year-old centre-half who is leaving Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic, despite interest from Premiership club St Mirren and promoted Dundee. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Fears have been raised that Yokohama F Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou, who is favourite to become Celtic manager, does not have the necessary coaching qualifications to take the post because he has not taken the required Uefa Pro Licence. (The Times) external-link

Yokohama F Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou, the Greek-Australian coach who has been in talks with Celtic about taking over as manager, has turned to Craig Moore, the former Rangers captain who played under him for Australia, for advice as he has weighed up a potential move to Scotland. (The Herald) external-link

Ange Postecoglou will be well placed to oversee an extensive rebuild of the Celtic squad this summer if he is appointed manager after utilising the City Football Group's renowned global scouting network at Yokohama F Marinos in Japan for the past three-and-a-half years. (The National) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe's proposed deal to take over as Celtic manager collapsed because the Glasgow club's hierarchy was unable to provide the Englishman with a "clear vision" for the future amid changes to the chief executive and proposed appointment of a director of football. (The Athletic) external-link

Celtic's path to the group stages of the Champions League has been revealed and they will potentially have to navigate tricky ties against the likes of Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven to seal their place in the main tournament. Their second-placed finish in the Premiership means they enter in the second qualifying round and could face the Turkish side, Danish runners-up Midtjylland, or Austria's second placed team, Rapid Vienna. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

The Scottish government has been left baffled by Czech Republic's decision to cancel their proposed use the Oriam national performance centre in Edinburgh for the Euro 2020 finals over fears about the country's Covid-19 lockdown rules. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland and Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes has revealed that he kept himself sharp ahead of joining the national team's Spanish warm-up camp for the Euro 2020 finals by training under Inverness Caledonian Thistle interim manager Neil McCann, his assistant, Barry Wilson, and former Scotland forward Billy Dodds. (Press & Journal) external-link