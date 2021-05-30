Ange Postecoglu has been with Yokohama F Marinos since early 2018

Ange Postecoglu is a master of motivation and a "meticulous" manager with an unquenchable enthusiasm for attacking football, says Ryan McGowan.

The Australian defender played under the 55-year-old, who is in advanced talks with Celtic.

The former Socceroos boss is currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos, having moved to Japan in early 2018.

"Celtic aren't getting a nobody just because people haven't heard of him," McGowan told BBC Scotland.

"If fans do some research on his style and approach, I'm pretty sure they'll be happy.

"He has had success everywhere he's been and he's definitely one of the best coaches that I've worked with. I'm pretty sure, if Celtic get him, that he'll do a very good job there."

Following spells with Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory, Postecoglu took Australia to the 2014 World Cup and won the Asian Cup in 2015.

However, he stepped down from the national position after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

"He's definitely not a yes man," said McGowan, who played with Hearts and Dundee United. "He left Australia four months before the World Cup. He wasn't happy with some of the decisions taken above him and so he walked away.

"I have no doubts he will be setting his demands in terms of what he wants from the job and, if Celtic don't match that, he won't take it on."

A J-League winner in 2019, Postecoglu's side were ninth last season and sit third at the moment, 18 points off top spot with four games in hand.

"He's very stubborn in terms of how he wants to play," explained McGowan. "All of his teams play exactly the same way. It's a possession-based style, with the emphasis on scoring as many goals as possible. He's not a coach that sits back on a 2-0 lead.

"He's implemented that style everywhere he's gone, although it's taken a bit longer at some clubs. This will be the best group of players he's worked with, so he'll be able to get that going pretty quickly.

"He's a clever man, a bit stand-offish. He's the boss and what he says goes. It's his way or the highway. There is no in between. Unless you buy into it, you'll be out of the door.

"But there are not many players who would say a bad word about him because he is so driven and determined and as players you want to know if you do the right things you'll be playing each week.

"He is very meticulous in everything that he does. His training sessions were down to the minute. He is different class with how he motivates. It's pretty special to see his teams in full flight.

"If he goes to Celtic, it will be interesting to see how he handles the scrutiny. There are not many clubs in the world with the same kind of pressure and that will be new to him.

"Australians kind of get looked down on in the world of football. He's had to do it the hard way and he will be really excited to take on the challenge."

'Postecoglu has Celtic over a barrel'

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie on BBC Sportsound.

He's got Celtic over a barrel at the moment because they can't have another manager saying no.

He has to bring in his own staff because the people at Celtic Park aren't good enough. The whole point is that everything needs changed.