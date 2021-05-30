Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham have confirmed the departure of manager Dean Keates after the side narrowly missed out on the National League play-offs.

Keates' contract was due to expire at the end of the season and will not be renewed.

He has been in charge since 2019 in what was his second spell as manager at the club.

Keates departs the Racecourse along with assistant manager, Andy Davies and first team coach, Carl Darlington.

Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said: "We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the club, in what at times were challenging circumstances.

"We are committed to returning the club to the EFL at the earliest opportunity and feel that a change of manager will provide us with the best chance of achieving that objective.

"Dean, Andy and Carl will always be welcome at the club."