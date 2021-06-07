Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales won their opening group game at Euro 2016 2-1 against Slovakia

As Wales prepare to kick-off Euro 2020 against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, cast your mind back almost exactly five years to 11 June 2016.

Wales began their impressive run to the semi-finals with an opening Group A game against Slovakia.

But can you recall the 11 players who lined-up for the start of that game in Bordeaux?

You have three minutes to see how many you can remember, with a few hints in case your memory is a little hazy!