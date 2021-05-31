Euro 2020: England boss Gareth Southgate to announce final 26-man squad

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments22

Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad on Tuesday for this summer's delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Uncapped Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale were last week named in a 33-man provisional Three Lions squad.

Ten days before the start of Euro 2020, Southgate will submit his final squad to Uefa after delaying his decision.

He said preparations had been complicated by the Manchester City-Chelsea Champions League final.

Since naming his provisional squad, Manchester United have also played in the Europa League final.

Twelve players named in the provisional squad either started or were on the bench in the Champions League and Europa League finals.

In addition, there have been injury concerns with Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds United midfielder Phillips was pictured training over the weekend.

Deadline day

Each team can name a 26-man squad for the tournament, which runs from 11 June-11 July.

Although all 24 qualified countries have named at least a provisional squad, Uefa announced a deadline of 1 Juneexternal-link for final squads to be submitted.

Once squads have been submitted, there can be unlimited replacements before the first match in the event of serious injury or illness (including Covid-19 or 'close contact' to a positive case).

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available.

However, a player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.

England team 'not at its peak yet' - Southgate speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

What are Southgate's key decisions?

The good news for Southgate is that all the England players who featured in the Champions League and Europa League finals appeared to have emerged unscathed.

They include Manchester City's Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. Chelsea's Three Lions contingent in their 1-0 win over City included Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford started their defeat by Villarreal last Wednesday.

Dean Henderson and Maguire were unused substitutes. There remains a question mark over Maguire's fitness following his ankle ligament injury last month.

Southgate named four right-backs in his provisional 33-man squad.

'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Euro 2020 coverage

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was joined by Walker, James and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

Will the England boss take all four as he looks to cut his squad by seven?

Southgate's squad is bursting with young talent, including three teenagers in 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, plus Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and United forward Greenwood, who are both 19.

Eighteen of the 33 players have won fewer than 10 caps, while Brighton defender White and Everton defender Godfrey are uncapped.

The other two uncapped players are goalkeepers Sam Johnstone of West Brom, and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, who were both relegated from the Premier League in 2020-21.

With 61 caps, 26-year-old Sterling is the most experienced member of the squad in terms of appearances.

Group stage TV schedule (all times BST)
Friday, 11 JuneTurkey v Italy (20:00) - BBC
Saturday, 12 JuneWales v Switzerland (14:00) - BBC; Denmark v Finland (17:00) - BBC; Belgium v Russia (20:00) - ITV
Sunday, 13 JuneEngland v Croatia (14:00) - BBC; Austria v North Macedonia (17:00) - ITV; Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00) - ITV
Monday, 14 JuneScotland v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC; Poland v Slovakia (ITV) - 17:00; Spain v Sweden (20:00) - BBC
Tuesday, 15 JuneHungary v Portugal (17:00) - ITV; France v Germany (20:00) - ITV
Wednesday, 16 June Finland v Russia (14:00) - BBC; Turkey v Wales (17:00) - BBC; Italy v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV
Thursday, 17 JuneUkraine v North Macedonia (14:00) - ITV; Denmark v Belgium (17:00) - ITV; Netherlands v Austria (20:00) - BBC
Friday, 18 June Sweden v Slovakia (14:00) - BBC; Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00) - BBC; England v Scotland (20:00) - ITV
Saturday, 19 JuneHungary v France (14:00) - BBC; Portugal v Germany (17:00) - ITV; Spain v Poland (20:00) - BBC
Sunday, 20 JuneItaly v Wales (17:00) - ITV; Switzerland v Turkey (20:00) - ITV
Monday, 21 JuneNorth Macedonia v Netherlands (17:00) - ITV; Ukraine v Austria (17:00) - ITV; Finland v Belgium (BBC) - 20:00; Russia v Denmark (20:00) - BBC
Tuesday, 22 June Croatia v Scotland (20:00) - ITV;Czech Republic v England (20:00) - ITV
Wednesday 23 June Slovakia v Spain (17:00) - ITV; Sweden v Poland (17:00) - ITV; Germany v Hungary (20:00) - BBC; Portugal v France (20:00) - BBC

England are seeking to be crowned European champions for the first time at the 10th attempt

They failed to get past the last-16 stage in 2016 after defeat by Iceland.

Southgate's team have two friendlies before the start of Euro 2020 - against Austria, who have also qualified, on Wednesday (20:00 BST), and Romania on Sunday (17:00).

Both matches are being played in Middlesbrough.

View more on twitter

England start the tournament against Group D rivals Croatia on 13 June (14:00). They then face Scotland on 18 June (20:00) before rounding off the group stage against Czech Republic on 22 June (20:00).

All England's group games will be played at Wembley Stadium.

England's pre-tournament camp in Middlesbrough is well under way although the seven players who featured in last Saturday's Champions League final have been given extra time to be with their families.

Pick your final England Euros squad

Pick your 26-man England squad for the Euros.

England's provisional 33-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 19:53

    Out should be Sterling, TAA and Rashford. Add to that Henderson and Maguire if they're not fit. Don't think this will happen because we have a clueless manager. He was no different when at my club the Boro.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 19:50

    sterling surely has to miss out, his form has gone out the window

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:48

    7 to be cut = Ramsdale, White, Godfrey, Saka, Greenwood, Mings and Phillips (plus Pope to replace Johnstone)

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 19:56

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      the same Pope who's just had surgery? Glenn Hoddle must be going to lay on his healing hands, 'Nick, throw away your crutches'! thud.....

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 19:47

    I think a lot of us know 3 players who haven't been playing well in ages, and sometimes not at all, who shouldn't be in the final squad but Southgate will probably start them each match!

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 19:46

    What really was the point of adding Johnstone, White and Godfrey to the squad with 2 warm up matches to go to the opening game. If he was going to use the Austria and Romania games as trials when he should be using the games as sessions to gel his first 11 together, then Southgate hasn’t got a clue

  • Comment posted by U19667911, today at 19:46

    England must be #1 seeds and clear favorites if the waiscoated bafoon doesnt take the worlds actual best right back over the last few seasons.

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 19:45

    Staggers me that Alexander-Arnold can be the undisputed first choice right back at Liverpool, command plaudits for how many opportunities he creates, and still has question marks over his place in the squad. What more does he have to do?

    • Reply posted by stormbringer, today at 19:48

      stormbringer replied:
      Defend?.. Would be a good place start... He's awful..

  • Comment posted by ENislam9, today at 19:44

    Leave rashford out because he’s not gonna perform well. In the europa league final, he did nothing.

    I may be wrong

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 19:52

      imado replied:
      Rashford is important, Obama called him a few days ago.

  • Comment posted by Surgeon1, today at 19:44

    As long as we keep a few who can take penalties......

  • Comment posted by pt99, today at 19:43

    Anyone who plays in Blue or Claret and Blue or stripes should do it!

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 19:42

    How's about we cut Southgate and put Fat Sam in charge? Oh. Have we done that already?

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 19:40

    Rashford at Greenwood are not good enough! I’m a Liverpool fan and it upsets me to see them as man United strikers, especially when you think of Uniteds past quality! Taking players with injuries is concerning but players like Henderson with their experience is definitely worth just having in the squad! Mount and James have both proved they can play at that level! They have to go

    • Reply posted by TheHungryOne, today at 19:51

      TheHungryOne replied:
      Could this post be any more biased 😂 🤡

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 19:39

    1 - Ramsdale
    2 - Alexander-Arnold
    3 - Henderson
    4 - Lingard
    5 - Maguire
    6 - Watkins or Grealish
    7 - Greenwood

    • Reply posted by adamyclau, today at 19:43

      adamyclau replied:
      How funny Trent and hendo both out, no bias there then? Both most experienced at playing at the top level, winning prem and champions league also getting to semi final of World Cup with England! They definitely must get dropped, 🤡

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:38

    well make sure they are all the liverpool players

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport