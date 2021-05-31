Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carroll joined Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts in January

Ex-Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll is among nine players who have been released by Dungannon Swifts.

The 43-year-old joined the Stangmore Park outfit at the end of January.

Alan Teggart, Callum Byers, Daniel Hughes, Mark Patton, Fra Brennan, Dylan O'Kane, Nathaniel Ferris and Rory Patterson have not had their contracts renewed by the Irish Premiership club.

Swifts finished six points adrift at the foot of the table on 17 points with four wins and five draws from 38 games.

Shiels was appointed to succeed previous manager Kris Lindsay at the start of March.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to all of the players for their commitment to the club during their time with us," said Dungannon on their Twitter account.

"We wish you all well for the future," they added.

Carroll's distinguished career

Carroll returned to Irish Premiership action in February after a year-and-a-half away, having been released by Linfield in May 2019 after he sustained a serious knee injury four months earlier.

The former Manchester United keeper, who won 45 international caps, signed for junior club FC Mindwell in September last year.

He won two league titles and an Irish Cup during his time at Linfield.

He moved to Windsor Park in the summer of 2016, when he was part of the Northern Ireland squad that reached the knock-out stages of Euro 2016.

His career has also included spells at West Ham, Rangers and Olympiacos.

Carroll was recently appointed part of Gerard Lyttle's coaching staff with the Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 teams, along with Gareth McAuley and Andrew Waterworth.